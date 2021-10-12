Fort Hood soldier found unresponsive behind company barracks

The soldier was found unresponsive over the weekend, according to Lt. Col. Jennifer Bocanegra. The soldier is now deceased.

FORT HOOD, Texas — A Fort Hood soldier was found unresponsive on post over the weekend, according to Lt. Col. Jennifer Bocanegra.

The soldier assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division was found behind his company barracks on post on Saturday, Oct. 9, Bocanegra said in a statement. Bocanegra said the soldier is deceased.

"We will release more information once all next of kin have been notified," the statement continued.

The incident is still under investigation.