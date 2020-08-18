Fort Hood soldier killed while trying to direct traffic at minor accident scene in Killeen

"The command wishes to express its condolences to the families and friends of Specialist Jakob Aton, and all who have been affected by this tragic accident. Specialist Aton was a professional, committed to the mission," said Col. Ethan Hall, commander 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. "His selfless service and care for others are in keeping with the highest traditions of the "Lightning Brigade" and our Army. The entire team is heartbroken. Our priority right now is to take care of his family, ensuring they have all the resources they need during this critical time."