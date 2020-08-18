Fort Hood soldier killed while trying to direct traffic at minor accident scene in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — Fort Hood officials released the name Tuesday of a soldier who died Aug. 12 from injuries suffered while directing traffic at an accident scene on I-14 in Killeen.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said Spc. Cole Jakob Aton, 22, was standing in the road trying to direct traffic around a minor crash between two vehicles.
Washko said Aton was hit by a 2015 Chevrolet Cruz that was unable to avoid him. Aton died at the scene.
"The command wishes to express its condolences to the families and friends of Specialist Jakob Aton, and all who have been affected by this tragic accident. Specialist Aton was a professional, committed to the mission," said Col. Ethan Hall, commander 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. "His selfless service and care for others are in keeping with the highest traditions of the "Lightning Brigade" and our Army. The entire team is heartbroken. Our priority right now is to take care of his family, ensuring they have all the resources they need during this critical time."
Aton, of Science Hill, KY, entered the Army in March 2018 as an Army Patriot Launching Station Enhanced Operator-Maintainer and has been assigned to the 1st Battalion, 44th Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade since August 2018.
Popular on KCENTV.COM