Fort Hood soldier returns safely to his unit after June disappearance

FORT HOOD, Texas — The video above was posted on June 28.

Spc. Abram Salas II, the Fort Hood solider who was at the center of a massive search after he failed to report to work back in June, has returned safely to his unit, according to a news release Tuesday.

Salas, who is assigned to the Fort Hood Garrison, went missing on June 23 after he failed to report for duty, the release said.

He reportedly left for unknown reasons on his own and was later deemed safe with relatives in the San Antonio area, the release continued.

“We are relieved with the positive outcome of this incident. I would like to thank Specialist Salas’ family for their assistance in this matter. Their productive engagement was decisive,” said Col. Chad R. Foster, commander of the U.S. Army Garrison – Fort Hood.

When Salas disappeared, both military and civilian law enforcement agencies were searching for him around the clock until he was deemed safe, as per the Army's updated policy for missing soldiers.

"We met with our son's leadership and Fort Hood law enforcement officials... After listening to everyone and getting our questions answered, we are confident that Fort Hood [did] everything they can to bring our son home," said Abram Salas Sr., Salas' father in an earlier news release.