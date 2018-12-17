KILLEEN, Texas — Fort Hood soldiers delivered gifts on Monday to students at Skipcha Elementary School.

Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade gave 40 Angel Tree gifts to students at the school around 2 p.m.

The gift-giving event connected soldiers with children and built the unit’s relationship with the school and its students as part of Fort Hood’s Adopt-a-School program.

