Fort Hood officials recommended that all military, civilians, family members and visitors on post take action to protect themselves and others from contracting the coronavirus. This comes after the presumptive case announced by Bell County Public Health in Belton.

In response to Bell County’s announcement, Fort Hood said to:

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds with soap and water.

• Cover your cough/sneeze with a tissue, then throw it in the trash; cough/sneeze into your elbow if tissues are unavailable.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Ensure all immunizations are up to date, including your seasonal flu shot.

• Stay home if you are sick, and avoid close contact with family members and pets.

• Create an emergency preparedness kit.

• Create a pet disaster preparedness kit.

• Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• If you are sick, call your medical provider for instructions on receiving care before going to the clinic

• Stay informed by routinely checking reliable sources of information such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and your local public health agencies.

You can find more information on the CRDAMC website.

