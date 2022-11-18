Fort Hood to close lanes at Bernie Beck Gate

The closure is due to painting of the barriers leading up to the gate here, according to the base.

The Directorate of Emergency Services says oubound traffic and select inbound lanes leading to Bernie Beck Gate will be closed.

Bernie Beck Gate, Fort Hood’s main gate, which sits near the Marvin Leath Visitors Center will close Nov. 19 from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Fort Hood officials warn drivers to slow down and be aware of those conducting painting in the area.

Services provided at the Marvin Leath Visitors Center will continue during normal business hours.