Fort Hood to conduct combat exercise on August 11

The exercise will integrate live maneuver forces, simulations, and multiple joint enablers culminating in a joint live-fire exercise, according to Fort Hood.

FORT HOOD, Texas — The 1st Cavalry Division announced that they will conduct Exercise Pegasus Forge from August 9-12.

Pegasus Forge is a culminating training event for 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division and will test brigade-level maneuver capabilities, exercise the ability of the unit to conduct large scale ground combat operations and will culminate with a Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise, according to Fort Hood.

The Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise will start at 5 p.m. on August 11 with artillery, rocket and Air Force assets participating, according to Fort Hood.