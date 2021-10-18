Fort Hood to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for new ball hockey court

The event will happen at the Marvin Leath Visitor Center, 69012 T J Mills Blvd at 1 p.m.

FORT HOOD, Texas — A new multi-purpose outdoor court will be revealed at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 26 at Fort Hood, according to Boeing Company officials.

Boeing officials say the celebration will be held in the appreciation of the U.S. Army soldiers, veterans and their families, The Boeing Company, in conjunction with the Dallas Stars Foundation and Pro Players Foundation.