Fort Hood vehicle auction going on through April 5

The auction includes 65 vehicles and bids can be placed online.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation is hosting a car auction featuring a variety of vehicles that Central Texans can check out and bid on.

The auction includes an array of vehicles, from trucks to cars and SUVs. According to the auction website, there are 65 vehicles being auctioned through April 5.

Bids can be placed online, and online only, at the auction website. Those interested can find more details online or visit the yard on Saturday and Sunday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. On the week of the final auction day, bidders can visit everyday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The vehicles being auctioned off can be found at Yard 36, located on Clark Road and LZ Phantom on Fort Hood. Visitors will be required to pass a background check before entering the base.

All visitors and non-DoD card holders must stop at the Marvin Leath Visitor Welcome Center or the North Fort Hood Visitor Center.