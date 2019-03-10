KILLEEN, Texas — It has been almost ten years since the shooting on Fort Hood. Thirteen people were killed, including an unborn child, and 30 others were wounded in the worst domestic terrorist attack on a military installation.

Those who were killed will be honored and remembered in a ceremony on Nov. 5, 2019 at 1p.m. at the Ft. Hood Memorial in Killeen.

"We are working on the program as we speak," former Killeen mayor, Timothy Hancock said. "We will have a representative, we hope, that stands by each one of the memorials here for their relative." Hancock was on post at the time of the shooting for a graduation.

A moment of silence is also expected at 1:20p.m., the exact time the shooting began 10 years ago.

The names of those wounded will also be read off, one by one. Those in attendance will also sing "God Bless America."

Organizers said this is a chance to keep a promise made, following the shooting.

"Those soldiers that were involved in that incident, they were a part of this community," Hancock said. "Now they may not be from Killeen but they were stationed in Killeen."

The ceremony is open to the public. If you are unable to make it, 6 News will have full coverage on TV, on Facebook, and on KCENTV.com.

