FORT HOOD, Texas — It is a new way to get information while on post. Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast started in December and covers a variety of topics for military and non-military listeners.

"It's completely breaking the mold," Fort Hood Social Media Manager and Broadcast Operations Officer Charlie Maib said. "People were saying you can't do that on a military podcast. Oh yes we can and we are going to do a whole lot more."

Maib is a host on the podcast and creates a new episode every Thursday. Each episode is about an hour.

"When people think of military podcasts, they think of a kind of boring monotone talk," Maib said. "Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast is not like that."

The podcast is a step for Maib to bring back Fort Hood's broadcast and journalism history.

"It's like you've sat down at a table with your friends and (are) having a discussion and it just so happens your friends are in the military," Maib said.

If you would like to interact with the podcast you can contact them at forthoodpao@gmail.com or learn more here.

