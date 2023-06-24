Fort Worth Herd pauses afternoon cattle drives through July

Real Texas cowhands drive a herd of Texas longhorns down East Exchange Avenue in the Stockyards National Historic District every day at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

FORT WORTH, Texas — If you want to see the Fort Worth Herd cattle drive in the Stockyards, you better show up to the early time.

The group posted to its Facebook page on Friday saying that the afternoon cattle drive, which typically starts at 4 p.m. daily, was canceled through July.

“We’re constantly monitoring their condition to make sure they are safe, to make sure the staff is ok as well as our guests," Kristin Jaworski, the trail boss for the herd, said. “When we see these heat advisories, we’re watching the temperature, the humidity."

Folks can still see the daily cattle drive at 11:30 a.m. or catch a behind-the-scenes experience from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Longhorn Pen just behind the Livestock Exchange Building. It has the added benefit of being shaded, too.

“You get to interact with the drover. You get to learn about life on the trail, the utility of the horse," Jaworski said. "They’ll do roping demonstrations and the best thing is you get to ask them questions.”

There is no charge to attend, and you can view the procession from the sidewalk.

The Herd has had to pause drives before for weather including severe thunderstorms or heat, but it's previously been one day at a time, not five weeks in a row.

“Last year I actually monitored it on a daily basis which was quite difficult for planning your vacation or your trip to the stockyards so this allows people to plan ahead," Jaworski said.

For other frequently asked questions about the Fort Worth Herd, visit their website here.

