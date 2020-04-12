Foster Festivus program wants to make sure every animal has a home for the holidays

There are nearly 100 animals at the Humane Society of Central Texas that are in need of homes

WACO, Texas — The Humane Society of Central Texas wants to make sure every shelter animal has a home for the holidays. That's why they've started the Foster Festivus program. If you're interested, you would pick up a foster pet before December 23rd and care for it until January 4th, or longer. Anyone who takes part in the program will get a t-shirt and can even borrow a kennel.

The purpose of fostering is to help animals become more adoptable by living in a home where they can get the attention they need. It also helps the Humane Society learn more about them so that they can place them in the right "forever home."

If you're interested in being part of the Foster Festivus program, the Humane Society is open from 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, all visitors, including children under 10 years old, must wear masks. The staff also asks that you maintain 6 feet of social distancing at all times.