Foster, forever homes needed for animals at Waco Animal Shelter

WACO, Texas — The Waco Animal shelter is trying to get animals into foster and forever homes as quickly as possible after 136 animals entered the shelter in the past two weeks. During those two weeks, only 52 animals were adopted.

Since the winter storm, intake numbers have increased greatly and fewer animals are leaving the shelter. The Humane Society of Central Texas decided to waive adoption fees for dogs in the large kennels to help free up much-needed space.

The adoption fee is normally $50 and includes spay/neuter, microchip and vaccinations for the animals. These services will still all be included with waived adoption fees for dogs in large kennels.

The shelter said the adoption fee for puppies and kittens will stay at $75, and small dogs and cats will still cost $50.

There are 127 animals in the shelter as of Tuesday. The shelter said that while that number does not indicate a full shelter, it shows a clear trend toward becoming full in the next few weeks.

The HSCTX has also expanded its foster program to try to decrease the number of animals at the shelter itself. The foster program places animals in temporary homes where they can decompress from shelter life.

"Foster families are critical to the success of the Humane Society’s lifesaving rate, ensuring that every animal that comes into the Waco Animal Shelter gets an opportunity to find a loving home," a press release from the HSCTX said.

To become a foster family, the HSCTX said it will only cost you time and love, and it's an experience that changes your life forever.

Foster familist are fully supported by HSCTX with weekly check-ins and participation at adoption events to ensure that foster animals find a loving home as quickly as possible.

To adopt or become a foster part, go to the Humane Society, located at 2032 Circle Road in Waco. It is open Monday 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

No appointment is necessary, but shelter staff must accompany guests through the kennels and COVID-19 precautions still remain in place.