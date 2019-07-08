WACO, Texas — A 13-year-old Waco girl, who was reported missing was found safe Wednesday morning, police said.
No further information was given.
EARLIER STORY:
Waco police are searching for a missing girl they say may be in danger.
13-year-old Nevaeh Montroy has brown hair and brown eyes. She's 5 feet tall and weighs around 130 pounds.
Montroy was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, black shorts and tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Waco police at 254-750–7500.