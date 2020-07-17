Four COVID-19 deaths reported between Bell and McLennan Counties

Both Bell and McLennan Counties reported two deaths related to coronavirus Friday.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Public Health District reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19 Friday bringing the total to 17.

The district also reported 76 additional cases and a positivity rate of 8.27%. Bell County reported 1,691 active cases. The 7-Day average for cases reported was 80 which was the third consecutive day for that number to decline.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health also reported two deaths bringing the total to 22. The 21st was a 75-year-old Hispanic man. The 22nd was a 66-year-old white man, according to Waco Public Information Officer Larry Holze. Both men died in the hospital. The 7-day positivity rate average as of Wednesday was 22%

Both health districts have pointed out the large majority of cases are among people between the ages of 20 and 29. The Bell County dashboard shows of the 2,534 cases reported 610 of them were ages 20-29.