Four-day week approved by Academy ISD school board

This new schedule will go into effect at the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, Texas — The Academy ISD school board unanimously voted to approve the four-day school week on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The school district stated several reasons behind the adjustment, including faculty recruitment and reduced class sizes.

In order to meet the Texas Education Agency's requirement of 75,600 in-person minutes for the school year, an extra 10 minutes will be added to the each school day.

Both Thanksgiving and Spring breaks are said to remain the same.

Academy ISD Superintendent Billy Harlan says that the community's feedback helped make this decision possible.

Harlan states, "In August, we began surveying our stakeholders: our parents, staff and students. I am thankful for a community that provided feedback and gave valuable input along the way."

For more information on this decision, visit here.