Four horses saved from burning building in Bell County Tuesday

BELL COUNTY, Texas — An office/stable building caught fire Tuesday at the 3100 Block of Rocking M Lane in Bell County. There were four horses inside but a person and Fort Hood soldier helped get them out safely, according to the Central Bell County Fire and Rescue.

No injuries were sustained during the fire but the building is a total loss. A possible electrical outlet started the fire, according to the Central Bell County Fire and Rescue.

Central Bell County Fire and Rescue, Belton Fire Department, and Salado Fire Department all responded to the scene. An investigation is underway.