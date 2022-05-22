Four killed during car crash, including Midway High senior, alum on Saturday

Mackenzie Bewley, a Midway High senior, and Midway High graduate Evan Lovejoy (Class of 2021) died during the crash.

WHITNEY, Texas — Four people are dead, including one Midway High senior and one Midway High alum, after a car crash Saturday night, according to officials.

Mackenzie Bewley, a Midway High senior, and Midway High graduate Evan Lovejoy (Class of 2021) died during the crash along with two other passengers whose names have not been released.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash occurred on FM 56 near FM 2114 in Whitney, Texas around 9:20 p.m.

Police said a Land Rover SUV going south attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while it was raining. Police said the Land Rover lost control, left the roadway, and crashed into a tree.

After the impact, the Land Rover became fully engulfed in flames and all four occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.

"Each of these young adults will be missed greatly," said Midway officials. "Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends in this very difficult time.

Counselors and members of the school district support team will be available at Midway High School on Monday. The school with also including resources about dealing with grief for teachers and parents in this email to also help counsel our students experiencing grief about the death of someone they know.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.