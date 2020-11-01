KEMPNER, Texas — The Lampasas County Sheriff's Offices received a report of a man with multiple gunshot wounds at a home on Pecos Lane in Kempner on Sept. 16.

The 24-year-old man was later identified as Vance Henry Helzer. He was pronounced dead at the scene and an investigation began immediately.

Criminal Investigator David Thorp and Texas Ranger Adam Russell conduced the investigation over several months. Matthew Lawson,18, Markevious Myers, 19, Kashawn Ratkiff, 19, and Javier Gutierrez, 18, were the four suspects identified in the case.

A follow-up investigation showed that Helzer was in an argument over money. The four suspects drove to confront hi, and he was immediately shot. The suspects fled the scene and attempted to conceal the crime.

