TEMPLE, Texas — It's dramatic, it's raw and it's back at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.

The original screenplay "Four Women" follows the lives of four sisters who returned to their childhood home for one weekend. Through memories, laughs, cries, and song, the cast will bring you the challenges and triumphs of everyday women. And they promise to leave you empowered and inspired.

"It's just very exciting to bring this story back. It's a story that anyone can relate to," Writer and Director Kerry-Ann Frazier said.

The play will be showing on Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. It honors women and combats stereotypes. Frazier said that it's the perfect time to bring the story back to life.

"To me, that's what Black History Month is all about. It's survival stories. It's stories of empowerment, it's stories of strength so I thought that was a great opportunity to bring that back to the community," Frazier.

This has inspired people young and old to get involved including Jordan Orion who has joined the cast.

"I really love the story, the empowerment and how the sisters support each other," Orion said.

The play is part of the African American Art and History Showcase that will also highlight the importance of reading and writing.

"To leave a mark on society is so important but a positive mark at that," host Dr. Elizabeth Jennings said.

Leaving a positive mark is what Frazier hopes to accomplish with Four Women once more.

"I'm just very excited to bring it back," Frazier said.

You can buy tickets for the showing here.

