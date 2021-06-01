Waco's Fourth on the Brazos celebration is back

The city's annual Fourth of July celebration is back this year after last year's coronavirus-related cancelation.

Waco's annual Fourth on the Brazos celebration returns this July 4, after it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, the City of Waco announced Tuesday.

The annual Fourth of July event will be held at Touchdown Alley, next to Baylor University's McLane Stadium. The event is free and will included food trucks, live music, family fun and of course -- fireworks.

The full event schedule, artist lineup and additional details have not yet been released, but the city said it will announce them soon.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and fireworks will kickoff at approximately 9:15 p.m. The fireworks will be shot above the river, between Touchdown Alley and the Ferrell Center. They will be be visible on both sides of the river, the Ferrell Center and areas around Baylor campus.

Bag check stations will be located at all the entrances. Coolers and drinks will be allowed, but glass bottles and containers will be prohibited.

Extra handwashing stations will be located throughout the grounds and guests are encourage to follow social distancing guidelines.