Police appeal to public in search for 2020 North Austin murder suspect

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect accused of murdering a 16-year-old in the Tech Ridge area in September 2020.
Franco Javier Maldonado, 22, has an outstanding warrant for the murder of Luke Kemper on Sept. 29, 2020.
APD released a booking photo of Maldonado from a previous, unrelated arrest in an appeal on Wednesday. He has been on the run since Kemper’s murder in 2020, police said.
Detectives believe the incident started with a drug deal. Maldonado has a prior record, which includes narcotics and theft of a firearm.
Authorities believe Maldonado may still be in Central Texas, but there is a possibility he fled to Mexico, they said.
He is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information is asked to call APD at 512-974-8477, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-8477.
