Police appeal to public in search for 2020 North Austin murder suspect

Franco Javier Maldonado has been on the run since being accused of murdering 16-year-old Luke Kemper in September 2020.

Franco Javier Maldonado, 22, has an outstanding warrant for the murder of Luke Kemper on Sept. 29, 2020.

APD released a booking photo of Maldonado from a previous, unrelated arrest in an appeal on Wednesday. He has been on the run since Kemper’s murder in 2020, police said.

Detectives believe the incident started with a drug deal. Maldonado has a prior record, which includes narcotics and theft of a firearm.

Authorities believe Maldonado may still be in Central Texas, but there is a possibility he fled to Mexico, they said.

He is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call APD at 512-974-8477, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-8477.