If you're going to need beer and wine for your July 4th celebrations in Waco, you'll be able to get it without ever leaving your home.

HEB announced Friday that Favor, the Austin on-demand delivery company, will offer free beer and wine delivery in Waco.

“The combination of H-E-B and Favor continues to be a win for Texans,” said Jag Bath, Favor CEO and H-E-B chief digital officer. “Delivering almost anything in under an hour is what Favor is built on, and now with H-E-B, we are excited to add the new category of beer and wine delivery to Favor’s on-demand platform.”

Favor will deliver any of HEB's beer and wine selection at the store price with no order minimum. HEB is the latest craft beer and wine retailer in Texas.

“This new service truly delivers the best customer experience – a fast, convenient solution with the best selection at the everyday low price our customers expect,” said Martin Otto, H-E-B chief operating officer. “H-E-B and Favor joined forces to support and accelerate our collective growth throughout Texas, and this is only the beginning of what’s to come from our powerful partnership.”

Customers can place their orders through the Favor app or by going to the Favor website. All orders will require a minimum of a two dollar tip.

Beer and wine delivery in Waco will be available 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. The deal will run through Labor Day.

