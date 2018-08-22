WACO, TX — The Waco City Council approved an agreement between Waco ISD and Waco Transit to offer free city bus rides to students in the district, free of charge.

The agreement will cost Waco ISD $15,000. It still has to be approved by the school board Aug. 23 to go into effect.

If approved, Waco Transit estimates close to 20,000 student trips will be taken annually.

While the rides won't replace the traditional bus system, school officials said this will provide more options for students traveling to and from school as well as around the community.

"There are some families where transportation is a challenge," Waco ISD spokesman Kyle Debeer said. "That may get in the way of a student participating in extra curricular activities or being able to get a job after school. We hope this removes those barriers so a kid can make a practice to a play or a Saturday tutorial."

All students will need to ride free is their student ID card.

