Free food distributions this week in Waco, Copperas Cove

Two free food giveaways are happening this week. Here's the information you need to know.

There will be two free food drives happening this week; one in Waco and another in Copperas Cove.

In Waco, the Central Texas Food Bank will be giving away food on Thursday, March 25 at the Waco ISD stadium, 1401 S. New Rd., from 10 a.m. to noon.

The food drive will be operating as a drive-thru where volunteers will place pre-packed food in your vehicle's trunk. They ask you make space for your vehicle.

In Copperas Cove, the Refuge Mobile Food Pantry will giving out healthy and nutritional food for free this Saturday, March 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 916 W. Hwy 190.

According to officials, they mandate the food distribution will be a "no touch" model in order to follow COVID-19 protocol. They also ask that attendees not leave their cars.

Registration will occur verbally through the car window. Food will be placed directly in the trunk of the vehicle by volunteers.

