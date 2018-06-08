The Waco Transit System announced Monday it will offer free rides Saturday for everyone looking to take advantage of the tax free weekend.

The transit system services the Richland Mall, Central Marketplace, Downtown Waco and several other shopping spots in the area.

Waco Transit said riders can track their bus in real time by downloading the free Ride Systems app on a smartphone and selecting "Waco Transit" as their agency.

For more information, call (254) 750-1613 or (254) 750-1900. To view a route map and service schedule, visit the Waco Transit website.

Free Fare Day was made possible through a partnership with Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas.

