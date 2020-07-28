Free Waco COVID-19 Test sites open through Wednesday

There are two places people can walk in for free COVID-19 tests in McLennan County. 6 News found out Monday the tests were easy, safe and painless.

WACO, Texas — The Mclennan County Public Health District and Office of Emergency Management have made COVID-19 testing more available to the public by providing new walk-in testing sites that will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The testing sites are at the Waco Multi-Purpose Facility at 225 Garrison St. and at University Baptist Church on 1701 Dutton Ave. McLennan County Emergency Management Coordinator Elizabeth Thomas said they wanted the sites to be an easy, free resource for the public.

"We wanted to open this testing to our community to anybody that was able and wanting to get a test," Thomas said. "You may not have a primary physician if you are new to the area, so this is just an opportunity to reach out to the community, to the people who haven't had those resources. That's why we are trying to spread it out and be aware of the chance to get COVID-19 testing."

The Emergency Management Office said the tests come back in three to five days.

Locations will provide a curative cotton swab test that people can administer themselves with guidance from professionals on scene.

6 News Anchor Leslie Draffin tried the test on out Monday. The whole testing process took less than three minutes and Draffin was in and out of the location quickly.

"It was as easy as brushing your teeth," Draffin said. "Two and a half minutes long, start to finish, with the guy giving me the instructions and me sealing it up. You put it in this dispenser container at the end of the hallway and they ship it off and take it from there."

The swab test only required swabbing the mouth, not the nose.

Thomas told 6 News the sites saw more than 220 people on Monday. She said they were equipped to handle up to 600 tests at each location and they hope to see more people in the next two days. People who don't have symptoms are welcome to come out to the locations as well.

"There is enough for everyone right now and we really encourage everyone to come out," Thomas said.

There will be additional opportunities to get tested in McLennan County in the next few weeks. Find out where here.