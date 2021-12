The City of Killeen said the animals are sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped will be available for FREE adoption this Dec. 11 and 12.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Animal Services is offering free pet adoptions this weekend as the shelter is above capacity.

The city said the animals are sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped will be available for FREE adoption this Dec. 11 and Dec. 12.

The shelter said it has more than 200 animals and needs folks to help adopt, foster, or volunteer.

The shelter, located at 3118 Commerce Dr.