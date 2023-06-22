Freestone County Senior Services building opens as a cooling center.

This facility will be open for any residents in need.

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas — The Freestone County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) announced that the Senior Services building is now open to residents as a cooling center on Thursday, June 22.

The building is located at 201 N. Bateman in Fairfield and any residents who are without power are welcome to stay through the night.

Anyone who visits is encouraged to bring some snacks and drinks depending on how long they plan on staying. The building will only provide electricity and air conditioning.

Temperatures in Central Texas have become increasingly dangerous, so anyone in need of a cool place to stay should take advantage of this.

