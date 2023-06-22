x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Freestone County Senior Services building opens as a cooling center

This facility will be open for any residents in need.
Credit: Freestone County Sheriff's Office
Freestone County Senior Services building opens as a cooling center.

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas — The Freestone County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) announced that the Senior Services building is now open to residents as a cooling center on Thursday, June 22.

The building is located at 201 N. Bateman in Fairfield and any residents who are without power are welcome to stay through the night. 

Anyone who visits is encouraged to bring some snacks and drinks depending on how long they plan on staying. The building will only provide electricity and air conditioning. 

Temperatures in Central Texas have become increasingly dangerous, so anyone in need of a cool place to stay should take advantage of this. 

To view more information, visit here

Related Articles

Also on KCENTV.com:

More Videos

In Other News

Every senior expected to graduate at Marlin ISD

Before You Leave, Check This Out