FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas — The Freestone County Sheriff's Office is searching for 23-year-old Danielle Fraga who was last seen Thursday.

Fraga was heading to work at the Quality Inn in Buffalo but officials said she never made it.

She was last seen wearing a Quality Inn green polo and black shorts and driving a silver 2002 Mercury Mountaineer.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Freestone County Sheriff's Office.

© 2018 KCEN