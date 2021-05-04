French soldiers celebrate Easter Sunday mass at Fort Hood

A Catholic mass was held entirely in French at Fort Hood on Easter Sunday.

KILLEEN, Texas — French Army soldiers stationed at Fort Hood in Killeen were treated to a Easter Sunday Catholic mass spoken entirely in French.

The soldiers are on post for a global training and were able to celebrate the holy day with a service that made them feel at home. Many have not attended any sort of mass since coming here months ago.

“I’ve had the opportunity to travel to places where they do not speak the language that I understand and so I do appreciate and understand the fact of not being able to pray in the language you are comfortable with and familiar with," Fort Hood chaplain and ordained priest Raymond Akeriwe said. "It is special for me today to be able to make this sacrifice for our brothers and sisters of the French Army.”

These soldiers have been away from their families and friends for some time, so spending a holiday like this together through a bonding experience based around faith was important to Akeriwe.

“Its not just the uniform they wear or the patch of France that they have in the common, that unites them," he said. "But there’s something deeper that brings them closer which is their faith.”