TEMPLE, Texas — Friends and family of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin, two Temple friends who were tragically killed in January, held a 5K race Saturday to support their new non-profit, Priceless Beginnings.

"It's just great to see all of the people who came to care about Jenna and Michael and that we were able to do some good," Jenna's father, Jonathan Scott, said. "This was a little emotional earlier, but it's good."

It was a day of remembrance as 132 people ran, walked and roller skated through Temple's Pepper Creek to support the non-profit.

Priceless Beginnings was created in April to help kids in domestic abuse situations attend sports, Bible and other camps the kids want to try.

The group said it wants to bring something positive out of the tragic situation.

The pair went missing in early January. Their bodies were found on private property in Oklahoma. Jenna's ex-boyfriend, Cedric Marks, is facing capital murder charges in relation to the case. Maya Maxwell, a woman connected to Marks, is also facing capital murder charges.

The families are already planning future events to support Priceless Beginnings.

