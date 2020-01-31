CHINA SPRING, Texas — Super Bowl LIV is this Sunday. The San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami and one of the players came from Central Texas.

For Kyle Nelson, going from playing football in China Spring to one day playing for the San Francisco 49ers was, you might say, a long shot.



His former coach at China Spring High School, Mark Bell, said he couldn’t be more proud.

"He hadn't really played football, to be honest with you. He had been a hockey player and he was skinny and not very strong at that time to be real honest, and his dad said he's got a lot of work to do,” Bell said.

Nelson was 6-feet-tall and only weighed about 150 pounds, but Bell remembers Nelson put in a lot of long hours.

"Tremendous work habits and just ecstatic about trying to become a football player, and he just continued to get better and better and better every day,” Bell said.

He started as a tight-end but to find success he had to play the long game, long snapping that is.

"Man, it was just unbelievable,” Bell said, “because I mean we've never had a high school deep snapper like that because he would bring it.”

His former coach said Nelson never really longed for attention. He stayed humble even as his star rose.

"He was always pleasant. Always smiling, always had a great attitude,” Bell said.

Now, Nelson will long snap on the biggest stage in sports, and the cheers coming from China Spring will be loud and long.

"Just so proud of him, you know, because of the effort that he's put into that. You know, it didn't come easy and he certainly needs to be rewarded,” Bell said. “Love him to death."

Nelson will play on Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers as they face off the Kansas City Chiefs at 5:30 p.m.

