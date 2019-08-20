BUCKHOLTS, Texas — It is back to school season for kids and parents all over Central Texas, and Buckholts Independent School District is celebrating the new year in a big way.

Buckholts ISD made headlines two years ago when their small district was on the verge of closing, but thanks to a lot of determination and hard work from students things have changed.

The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings for school districts across the state Thursday.

The ratings showed Buckholts ISD went from an "F" to an "A" in just two years.

Superintendent Nancy Sandlin credits the district's success to students, teachers and the Education Service Center.

The district also had to replace a few teachers, organize community meetings and was told by the Texas Commissioner their non-accredited ruling would be withheld for two years only if after the first year they made significant process.

In 2018, Buckholt ISD went from an F to a C. They were even more astonished by this year’s score.

"I said, 'Remember last year when we were a 77?" Sandlin said. “'And y’all said don’t worry we will be a B next year?' And they said, 'Yes ma'am.' I said, 'Well you were wrong. We're an A.'”

The superintendent said they are pushing for an A+ this year.

