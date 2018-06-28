GATESVILLE, Texas - Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams said there were many heroes in the minutes after the explosion at the Coryell Memorial Hospital. He said they included doctors and janitors.

"There were flames thirty, forty feet in the air, they were actively burning. The utilities were still on, there was a major gas leak," Williams said. "Hospital staff from janitor services all the way up to doctors were triaged and rescuing. Law enforcement, constables office, PD, sheriffs office, everyone was running towards the threat."

The blast injured 15 people and killed 44-year-old Michael Bruggman. But thanks to the quick work of doctors in that hospital, those 15 people are still alive.

"This was right in the back of the hospital," Chief Medical Officer Jeff Bates said. "As I approached victims that I saw, and tried to tend to them, everywhere that I went there were already one or two doctors there and several nurses. Patients were able to get the best care that they could."

The hospital, nursing home, and assisted living facility evacuated an estimated 115 people total as those victims were getting assistance. Hospital CEO David Byrom said 31 were able to be reunited with family.

People still trying to track down family members can call 254-404-2500.

The Railroad Commission of Texas has confirmed the explosion was a result of Natural Gas becoming ignited. The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating what set it off.

