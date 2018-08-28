WACO, Texas — FOX Sports Southwest partnered with the University Interscholastic League to host a Texas Football Days roundtable event Monday at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco.

The free event was open to the public and featured a roundtable discussion.

Texas Football Days is a week-long event that celebrates the state’s passion for football, which kicked off Sunday. FOX Sports Southwest’s gridiron celebration will feature two live high school football broadcasts on Friday and Saturday, with three Big 12 college football games.

The focus of the roundtable discussion was Texas High School Football’s impact on the Lone Star State, and featured former NFL running back and Baylor Hall of Famer Walter Abercrombie, former NFL quarterback and Baylor Hall of Famer Cody Carlson, The Republic of Football author Chad Conine, UIL Deputy Director Dr. Jamey Harrison and FSSW high school football analyst, Coach Ken Purcell.

