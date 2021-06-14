Ft. Hood unveils tank on post for Army's birthday

An M1E1 tank will permanently stand guard just outside the Fort Hood visitors center near the forthcoming National Mounted Warrior Museum.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Across the country Americans celebrated the United States Army's 246th birthday on June 15. Fort Hood was not an exception.

Monday, several events happened around post including a new addition to the Bernie Beck Gate. Soldiers unveiled an M1E1 battle tank that will permanently stand guard just outside the Fort Hood visitors center near the forthcoming National Mounted Warrior Museum.

"Really gives us a sense of pride and this 72-ton beast here. You know it really represents us here and we're not a force to be reckoned with," said SPC Chase Gardner, the tank's loader.

It's a birthday present to Fort Hood but also to those in uniform.

"It shows the community and this whole post just like the Army keeps rolling their own.. just like the world is progressing, the Army is progressing as well," said SFC Hermann Johnson. "So hey, we have your back just like you have our back."

The Army put SFC Johnson on the right path in life and some of the best memories are on America's hammer.

"I've been deployed on this tank four times out of my military career," he explained. "It takes a beating, have fun at gunnery, have fun at sticks; it's a fine piece of equipment."

For many soldiers, family or friends guide them to service, giving them that bond over the red, white and blue.

"I wanted to find something that gave me a sense of pride and it's been a family tradition so I figured I would carry on that tradition and I feel like I belong here now," Gardner added.

The equipment and machinery have seen plenty of upgrades over the last 246 years, but for Johnson the changes go beyond what one sees on the battlefield.

"We go to other foreign countries and work as partners, the integration of female tankers into armed forces now just bringing a cohesion up for the Army; just bringing more and more as family oriented," he said.

June 14 marks the date in 1775 when the Continental Congress formed the Continental Army to fight against British forces. June 14 is also Flag Day and the Infantry’s birthday.