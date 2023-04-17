Funeral arrangements announced for Abbott volunteer firefighter who died while helping stranded driver

According to the Abbott Fire Department, the firefighter was killed after a fire truck backed into him on Friday, April 14.

WACO, Texas — The funeral services for 71-year-old Abbott Volunteer Firefighter Horace Daniel "Dan" Wright have been scheduled for Friday, April 21 at the Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel beginning at 11 a.m.

According to Texas DPS, Wright was tragically killed when a fire truck backed into him while the Abbott Fire Department was assisting a stranded driver.

DPS says around 7:18 p.m. on Friday, April 14 the department responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 35 close to Main Street Market in Abbott.

Once on the scene, crews saw that it was actually just a stranded driver, so they began assisting with traffic control, DPS says.

According to DPS, during this time of assistance, Wright was backed into by a fire truck and taken to Baylor Scott & White in Waco where he later died of is injuries.

Wright leaves behind his wife of 48 years Susan, his son Brent and his three grandchildren Aiden, Carson and Brooke.

