WACO, Texas — Funeral arrangements have been set for a Waco woman who died on Sunday after a rock thrown from a railroad overpass in Temple hit her, according to the Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home website.

Keila Flores, 33, was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle traveling northbound on I-35 between exits 303 and 305 when the rock crashed through the windshield and caused significant injuries, according to police.

Police said four family members were also in the vehicle.

She died at Baylor Scott and White Hospital at 10:32 a.m.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 16, at Lakewood Christian Church, 6509 Bosque Blvd., Waco Texas 76710, with her uncle, Jaime Blake, officiating, the funeral home website said.

A reception will follow in the church’s fellowship hall, according to the website.

