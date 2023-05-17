Happening today | Funeral for fallen Cameron Police officer

The funeral for Sgt. Joshua Clouse will begin at 3 p.m. at the Bell County Expo Center.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The funeral for Sgt. Joshua Clouse, the Cameron Police officer who was killed in the line of duty, will be held at the Bell County Expo Center at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Family and the community will gather to memorialize their fallen hero who died after being shot while responding to a call.

Clouse died almost one week ago when responding to a domestic violence call in Cameron. He and multiple other units found a woman who had been shot. The suspect was still in the house she came from and upon entering, they fired at law enforcement, shooting and killing Clouse.

Ever since this tragic incident occurred, the 100 Club of Central Texas has been by the family of Clouse.

"The check doesn't take away their pain, and it doesn't change anything," Grahame Jones, Executive Director of the CTX 100 Club, said.

But he realizes it does take away worry for the time being.

Financially supporting the Clouse family gives them time to process what is going on while not having to worry about the costs that come with a loss like this.

A GoFundMe has also been created. It is a way that people can give back to the family and help support them in this time.