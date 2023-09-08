Funeral arrangements set for beloved Killeen musician JC Stringz

Jarin Cole, also known as JC Strings passed away on Aug. 2.

KILLEEN, Texas — The funeral for the late Killeen musician Jarin Thomas Cole will be held on Friday, Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. at Greater Vision Community Church and Killeen Memorial Park.

A viewing will be held for Cole, also known as JC Stringz, at Greater Vision Community Church on Thursday, Aug. 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cole passed away on Aug. 2 at the age of 22, leaving behind his parents, Darron and Tina Cole, and many other grieving family members along with the Killeen community.

Through his time as a musician, JC Stringz was able to perform with Grammy and Emmy nominated artists. Cole began playing guitar at the age of 8, along with other instruments later in his childhood.

According to his obituary, Cole always looked to make people smile with his music. On top of that, Cole always gave back to his community by visiting nursing homes, raising money for the Food Care Center, and countless other meaningful gestures.