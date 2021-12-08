Future of G.W. Carver middle school, three other schools to be discussed at Waco ISD board meeting

Dr. Susan Kincannon will make a recommendation to the school board regarding a $376.1 facilities master plan that could go on the November bond election.

WACO, Texas — The future of G.W. Carver Middle School will be front and center at the Waco ISD school board meeting tonight. The middle school was recently considered a loss due to a devastating fire at the end of July.

District superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon will make a recommendation to the school board regarding a $376.1 facilities master plan that could go on the November bond election to update several schools built in the 1950s and '60s.

"That bond program would include four new campuses which would be rebuilt campuses on their current locations," Kincannon said. "That's Waco High School, Carver Middle School, Tennyson Middle school, and Kendrick Elementary,"

A community advisory committee has had the facilities master plan in the works since January.

What does this means for tax payers?

"That is a $376.1 million package that would cost the average homeowner $12/month in Waco ISD," Kincannon said.

The replacement of G.W. Carver Middle School was already part of the plan and now it may be replaced sooner, which will be discussed at the Thursday night meeting.

"We'll also be asking the board to allow us to move forward with the hiring of contractor for the Carver campus," Kincannon said. "We anticipate moving that timeline forward so that we can get our students a new school as soon as possible."

Dr. Kincannon said this will save money because the construction would be quicker, meaning inflation costs wouldn't be included in the bond program.

The ultimate goal with the master plan is to modernize schools and provide equity across the district.

The Waco ISD board meeting is Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Waco ISD Conference Center.