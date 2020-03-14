WACO, Texas — Fuzzy's Taco Shop in Waco is offering free meals for children while schools remain closed.
In a Facebook post, the restaurant stated that children who are not able to eat breakfast or lunch will get a free meal per day. You must present the post to a cashier and it's valid for one meal per child, per day.
This is only valid at the Fuzzy's Waco and Hewitt Drive.
