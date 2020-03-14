WACO, Texas — Fuzzy's Taco Shop in Waco is offering free meals for children while schools remain closed.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant stated that children who are not able to eat breakfast or lunch will get a free meal per day. You must present the post to a cashier and it's valid for one meal per child, per day.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop If school closures have you concerned about your child, or someone y... ou knows children, not being able to eat breakfast or lunch, please bring them in on us!

This is only valid at the Fuzzy's Waco and Hewitt Drive.

