HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A gas main was hit in Harker Heights by contractors Monday afternoon, according to the City via Facebook.

City officials warned the public to avoid the area of FM 2410 (Knights Way) and FM 3481 (Stillhouse Lake Rd \ Verna Lee Blvd), in front of St. Paul's Catholic Church.

The City said that emergency crews and an Atmos technician were en route to the area.

No other information has been released at this time.