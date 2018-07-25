GATESVILLE, Texas — It's been almost a month since an explosion shook Gatesville to its very core.

On June 26th, a gas line in an expansion project at Coryell Memorial Hospital exploded, leading to the deaths of three construction workers and injuring 13 more.

Tuesday, the community came together at The Meadows to show its support as the healing process continues.

"I think it's just amazing that everybody could get together, the construction workers, the employees here," Diedra Wuenschel, medical director at The Meadows, said. "Just so we can show how much everything has meant to us."

Since that dreadful day, the town of roughly 12,000 people, has banded together to push forward in the healing process. But, at the same time, Tuesday, the town wanted to tell the 16 families forever impacted by this explosion, one thing.

"We are constantly thinking about them, praying for them every day," Wuenschel said.

For some, normalcy returns. Residents in The Meadows and The Oaks, nursing homes forced to relocate their residents temporarily following the explosion, are bringing their residents back home.

"Oh, it feels wonderful," Waverly Berry, 93, said. "It feels like I am now back home."

When tragedy strikes, small towns come together.

Like Gatesville has done.

Like it will continue to do moving forward.

"Everybody continues to think about what happened and everybody continues to tae away that communities can come together quickly, states can come together quickly and take care of each other," Wuenschel said.

