The Gatesville Fire Department added to its fleet of rescue vehicles with the help of a 200-thousand dollar state grant, according to a press release from the Gatesville Fire Department.

The money came from the Texas A&M Forest Service Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program. It was used to buy a water tender with a 3,500 gallon water tank, which can pump 750 gallons per minute. It also has front bumper spray nozzles, according to the release.

“All but one of our departments are volunteer and they are all very supportive of each other, “said Gatesville Fire Chief Billy Vaden. “We cover 258 square miles and respond to 90 percent of the 700 yearly calls. A tender goes out on almost every call. This tender will be dispatched not only for our immediate coverage area but to support other departments in the county.”

Gatesville was one of the dozens of fire departments that helped to control a wildfire in Coryell County that burned nearly 3-thousand acres over the course of a week.

