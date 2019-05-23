GATESVILLE, Texas — A Gatesville High School student was killed in a car crash Thursday, the district wrote in a statement.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. on FM 107. The pickup was traveling westbound when the driver lost control.

The pickup rolled over and ejected the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, according to DPS.

DPS said the crash is still under investigation.

"It is with extreme sadness that I inform you that we lost another high school student this morning in an automobile accident," GISD wrote.

Two other Gatesville High students were killed in a crash in April.

RELATED: Gatesville High School to release early Thursday so students, staff can attend crash victim's funeral

GISD said GHS will remain on normal bell schedule Thursday and Friday, but all students would be exempt from all finals.

The district also asked parents to pick up their students if they want to leave the high school campus.

"Our main goal is to avoid having an emotionally distraught student behind the wheel of a car," the district wrote.