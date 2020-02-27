GATESVILLE, Texas — A Gatesville Independent School District custodian was arrested and charged with “possession of lewd visual material depicting a child,” according to the district.

Law enforcement officials said that the material was viewed on a personal device at the individual's home. No inappropriate activity occurred on school property.

The custodian was placed on leave as the investigation is ongoing.

The Gatesville ISD said they would continue to work with law enforcement closely.

