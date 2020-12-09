Gatesville man arrested on online solicitation of a minor charge

Williams started messaging a social media account that he believed was owned by a 16-year-old girl on August 3 but was actually controlled by detectives.

WOODWAY, Texas — Woodway Police arrested Kevin Dewayne Williams, 33, of Gatesville on Thursday on a second-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor.

Williams started messaging a social media account that he believed was owned by a 16-year-old girl but was actually controlled by detectives. This started on August 3.

Williams sent several messages that reference sex after he was reminded numerous times that the girl e thought to be messaging was only 16.

During the course of the conversation, Williams solicited nude photos from the teenager and sent several messages about sex and pornography. He also requested that the teenager come to his home on Gatesville for sex.

Williams explained to the teenager how to get to Gatesville and to keep this meetup hidden from adults.

On Thursday, police arrested Williams at a predetermined location in Gatesville and he was taken into custody without incident.

Williams was taken to the McLennan County Jail where is being held on a $50,000 bond as well as a parole violation.